Minister Lokesh, Balayya Miss Anantapur Super Six Meet

Anantapur: IT minister Nara Lokesh and his father-in-law and Hindupur MLA N. Balakrishna failed to attend the mega public meeting conducted for the first time to celebrate the NDA coalition government’s Super Six – Super Hit programme in Anantapur on Wednesday. Addressing the meeting, Finance minister Payyavula Kesav explained their absence saying Nara Lokesh has been entrusted with the responsibility of bringing back tourists from Andhra Pradesh stuck in Nepal following the violence that unseated the Nepalese Prime Minister K.P Sharma Oli. Sources said several tourists from Mangalagiri, the home turf of Lokesh, are among those stuck in Nepal. Lokesh is monitoring the efforts to bring them back safely to AP. Hindupur MLA Balakrishna has not attended the Anantapur meeting as he has fallen ill, finance minister Kesav informed the meeting in Anantapur. Several union ministers, state ministers and MLAs of TD, Jana Sena and BJP attended the public meeting.