Minister lays stone for girls' hostel in Prakasam

Kurnool: Social welfare minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy laid the foundation stone for a girls' hostel in Kamepalli, Prakasam district, on Saturday. The hostel is being constructed at a cost of

Rs 1.94 Cr. The leaders also participated in the 'Swarnandhra-Swachha Diwas' programme in Kondapi.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is focused on Vision Swarnandhra-2047, while Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has initiated the Palle Panduga programme for rural development. He criticised the previous YSRC regime for poor sanitation, stressing that garbage and waste materials were common in villages. However, under the current coalition government, waste is systematically collected through panchayats and transported to dumping yards. He highlighted that after the new government took charge, cement roads worth over Rs 60 lakh have been constructed in the panchayat.

