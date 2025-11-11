Minister Lays Stone For ₹100 Crore Biogas Plant In Srikakulam

VISAKHAPATNAM: MSME minister Kondpalli Srinivas placed the foundation stone for a ₹100 crore biogas plant at Santa Uriti in G. Sigadam mandal of Srikakulam district on Tuesday. The plant will provide direct employment to about 500 people and to 1,000 farmers indirectly.

Srikakulam collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar disclosed that soon, similar plants will be set up in Palasa and Ichapuram as well, which will increase employment opportunities for the youth in the district.

Speaking in this regard, the minister said to provide employment to the jobless in the state, the NDA coalition government is ready to attract global investments. He pointed out that the two-day CII Partnership Summit, starting in Visakhapatnam on Friday, November 14, is expected to attract investments of about ₹9.76 lakh crore.

Srinivas revealed that 300 representatives from 45 countries will attend the CII Summit. Eight internationally renowned speakers will participate in the conference, which will have 37 plenary and country sessions. Representatives of various countries, CXOs of many leading companies, financial experts and union ministers will participate in the two-day conference.

The minister said opportunities of trade between AP and various countries will be discussed. The state government is expected to sign 410 agreements related to various departments, he explained.