Minister Lays Foundation For Road, Drain Projects In Rural Nellore

“For many locals, it was more than just a routine political event. It symbolized long-overdue attention to their daily struggles with poor roads and drainage problems. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for our neighborhood,” said a resident, who was watching the event.

“In just a year since the coalition government came to power, we’ve allocated Rs 4.5 crore for the development of this division alone,” MLA Sridhar Reddy, said, while addressing the gathering. He assured that the projects would be completed quickly and with strict adherence to quality standards.

The MLA emphasised the importance of community involvement and urged residents to actively take part in the area’s transformation. “People are not just beneficiaries of development, they are partners in it,” he said. The event was attended by key community leaders and party representatives, including cluster in-charge Nukaraju Madan Kumar Reddy, local corporator Chejerla Mahesh, TDP division president Darla Malli, Khader Basha, Chejerla Kavitha, Dilip, Pothuraju Ravi, and Allam Lakshmi.