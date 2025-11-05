Minister Lays Foundation For One Stop Centre In Nandyal

KURNOOL: Minister for law and minority welfare N.M.D. Farooq laid the foundation stone for the construction of a One Stop Centre in Nandyal on Wednesday. The new facility will be built on the premises of the Government General Hospital, Nandyal, at an estimated cost of ₹60 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Farooq said the government is setting up One Stop Centres across the country to ensure protection, support, and rehabilitation for women facing violence. He added that the inclusion of Nandyal district in this initiative is a matter of pride and a step towards empowering women in vulnerable situations.

District collector Rajakumari said the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) has been entrusted with the responsibility of constructing the centre. She explained that the facility will offer five integrated services — medical care, legal advice, police assistance, psychological counselling, and temporary shelter — under one roof to ensure comprehensive support for women and girl victims.

The collector added that the primary aim of the One Stop Centre is to provide immediate assistance, emotional stability, and legal and medical help to women in distress.

On this occasion, Minister Farooq and the collector flagged off a dedicated vehicle meant for transporting victims and offering emergency services. Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari also attended the programme.