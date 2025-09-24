Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy Tells Assembly Vigilance Probing Irregularities in Allocation of Housing Sites

Vijayawada: Housing minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said action will be taken based on the report the Vigilance department submits after investigating the irregularities in the allocation of housing sites.

Responding to members’ queries during the Question Hour in the State Legislative Assembly regarding construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the minister assured that necessary steps are being initiated to address the issues raised.

Rajahmundry MLA Battula Balaramakrishna requested the government to sanction houses for those owning private land, while Prathipadu legislator Burla Ramanjaneyulu pointed out that several sites allocated for housing during the previous administration remain vacant across many locations.

Responding, Parthasarathy explained that allocation of house sites to urban residents in rural areas had led to certain objections. He said housing units that had been sanctioned by the erstwhile Telugu Desam regime had been cancelled by the subsequent YSR Congress government.

“Bills related to incomplete housing works worth Rs 900 crore have been kept pending,” he pointed out.

The minister stated that the government is considering increasing the unit cost for new beneficiaries intending to build houses. He admitted to irregularities in land acquisition for Jagananna colonies. He affirmed that the government is committed to completing construction of houses sanctioned by the YSRC regime without any interruption.