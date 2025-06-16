Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi Condemns Alleged YSRC Attack on Women Protesters

Vijayawada: Information minister Kolusu Parthasarathi has condemned the alleged stone-pelting and attacks on women peacefully protesting against the derogatory remarks made against women in the vernacular TV channel.

Addressing a press conference at the Telugu Desam headquarters in Mangalagiri on Sunday, he accused the YSR Congress of orchestrating the violence.

Parthasarathi questioned how women raising their voices against offensive content in media could be targeted with stones and slippers. “This is not democracy, this is organised violence,” he remarked.

The minister highlighted the achievements of the coalition government saying in just one year, schemes like Thalliki Vandhanam and Annadata Sukhibhava have transformed the lives of lakhs of families. He underlined that Rs 34,000 crore have been disbursed under NTR Bharosa and Thalliki Vandhanam alone, benefiting over 67 lakh students.