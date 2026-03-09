Minister Kolusu Asserts 1 Lakh AP Women Will Become Entrepreneurs Every Year

“₹38,000 crore have been given to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and ₹10,091 crore are being credited into the accounts of mothers under Talliki Vandanam programme,” he pointed out participating in the grand International Women’s Day celebrations at Nuzvid in Eluru district.Such celebrations have also been held across Kakinada, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, and East and West Godavari districts on Sunday. Several organisations, educational institutions, and women’s associations organised rallies, cultural programmes and felicitation ceremonies, highlighting the achievements and contributions of women in various fields.Partha Saradhi pointed out that women have made 50 crore trips in APSRTC buses free of cost under Stree Shakthi scheme, involving an expenditure of ₹2,963 crore. 1.08 crore women have got three gas cylinders free of cost.Participating in the International Women’s Day celebrations at Bhimavaram, State Legislative Assembly deputy speaker K. Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju underlined that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is giving priority to women in every scheme in the state. “If women in a family are safe and happy, the entire society will witness better days,” he declared.At Amalapuram, MLA A. Ananda Rao advised men to become brand ambassadors for the safety of women. He reiterated that the state government’s target is to make 5 lakh women as entrepreneurs during its five-year rule. DRDA project director Rambabu and others were present.At Eluru, superintendent of police K. Pratap Siva Kishore pointed out that Mahila Abhaya Shakthi teams are protecting women and ensuring that people who assault women and children are awarded stringent punishment.East Godavari district collector Keerthi Chekuri exhorted women to overcome challenges, citing the example of Dokka Seethamma, who fed meals to travellers even during her difficult times.Kakinada district superintendent of police G. Bindu Madhav felicitated women employees who had excelled in their duties.West Godavari district collector C. Nagarani called upon women to utilise the government’s schemes to empower themselves economically.The Lions Club organised a 2K run in the presence of Nagarani, Agriculture Marketing Committee chairman K. Sujatha, DSP Raghuveer Vishnu, and NTR Vydya Seva district coordinator Keerthi Kiran.