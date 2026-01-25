Minister Justifies Reduction in CISF in VSP

Visakhapatnam:Minister of state for heavy industries and steel Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Verma justified the downsizing of the CISF forces in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant of RINL, stating that the decision was taken keeping in view the financial position of the company.

Talking to the media after participating in the 19th Ranche Rozgar Mela at Port Sagarmala Convention in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the minister said the central government was committed to protecting the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Making comments on the success of movie stars in politics, Verma said mere glamour was not enough to make a successful political leader.

“There are no examples of stars becoming successful leaders after NT Rama Rao. But Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan is emerging as such a powerful leader,’’ Varma said, adding that he was one directly moving among the masses and fighting for their problems.

“However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as a star bigger than the cinema stars in the country,” Varma said. He added that the NDA alliance will win the ensuing assembly elections in West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The high command will take the decision on the NDA alliance with other political parties, he added.