Minister Janardhan Reddy Sets Foundation Stone for Nandyal–Jammalamadugu NH

Kurnool: Roads and buildings minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy on Sunday sets foundation stone for the construction of the Nandyal–Jammalamadugu National Highway (NH-167K) at the Y-junction near the Kundu River Bridge in Kovelakuntla.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister expressed pride at the commencement of work. He said the total length of the project is 62.01 km, for which the central government has sanctioned Rs691.81 crore.

The minister stated that National Highway-167K will be developed as a two-lane road with paved shoulders, considering the significant increase in traffic over the past 15–20 years and to ensure passenger safety.

He noted that once completed, the highway would benefit people in both Nandyal and Kadapa districts by reducing the travel distance to Hyderabad by about 70 km. The new road will also shorten the journey between Hyderabad and Tirupati by the same margin. Additionally, it will provide easier access for residents of Nandyal district to reach Bengaluru and Chennai.