Minister Janardhan Reddy Reviews Arrangements For Yaganti Temple Fete

Kurnool: Roads & Buildings minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy on Tuesday reviewed the preparations at the historic Yaganti Sri Uma Maheswara Swamy temple for the Karthika month festivities beginning Wednesday. A large influx of devotees is expected from across the district and neighboring states.

He instructed officials to provide all necessary amenities, including drinking water, sanitation and seamless darshan arrangements. He emphasised foolproof security measures to ensure the convenience and safety of pilgrims.

In light of the anticipated heavy rush during Karthika Pournami, he ordered suspension of toll gate fees and directed the RTC to operate additional bus services to Yaganti. Health authorities were asked to set up a medical camp and keep an ambulance on standby to tackle emergencies.