Minister Janardhan Reddy Assures Government Support to Onion Farmers

Kurnool: Roads and buildings minister BC Janardhan Reddy said that onion farmers in the state will receive full support from the government and assured them that their concerns would be taken up with agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu for prompt resolution.

The minister noted that the recent heavy rains had damaged onion crops and affected their quality, which contributed to falling prices.

Reddy said the government had already begun procuring onions from farmers through Markfed to ensure they do not suffer losses. He discussed the matter with Markfed officials and instructed them to buy the entire onion crop from farmers and extend full support.