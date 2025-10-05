Minister Janardhan Reddy Assures a Solution to Leakage from Owk Reservoir

Kurnool: Roads and Buildings minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy assured that leakage of water from Owk Reservoir will be escalated to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, so that the issue is resolved permanently.

The minister inspected the weakened revetment at the Timmaraju Cheruvu, part of the Owk Reservoir, in Banaganapalle constituency on Sunday along with officials of the Irrigation department. Further, he reviewed the on-going repairs.

Speaking to media, the minister said minor leakages have been reported from the reservoir for some time. An expert committee has inspected the site and submitted its report.

Based on the committee’s recommendations, state government sanctioned ₹1 crore for urgent repairs, out of which tenders worth ₹68 lakh have been finalised and agreements reached.

In the interim, the source of leakage, one metre earlier, has expanded to three metres, necessitating immediate safety measures to protect the nearby areas.

Janardhan Reddy said officials have been instructed to reduce the reservoir’s water level as a precautionary measure. They have been asked to expedite repairs to completely stop the leakage.

However, as the issue is serious, it will be brought to the attention of the Irrigation minister and the Chief Minister for a long-term solution.

Janardhan Reddy asked people and farmers not to panic. He offered to bring water from the nearby Gorukallu Reservoir to meet the irrigation needs during the coming season.

Tomato farmers stage protest in Pathikonda

Farmers staged protests in Pathikonda market on Sunday over falling tomato prices. The price of a kilogram of tomatoes plunged to just Rs 1, forcing farmers to throw their produce onto the roads and sit on the Mantralayam-Bengaluru highway in a dharna, blocking traffic for several kilometres.

The farmers said they have no control over the prices of their harvested crops and are forced to sell at rates set by middlemen. They expressed anguish that despite cultivating tomatoes with hopes of earning a good profit, the prices fell drastically by harvest time, leaving them unable to cover even transportation costs.

The protesters demanded that the government regulate middlemen, stabilise prices, and provide support to protect their livelihoods. They also demanded the immediate establishment of a tomato juice factory, as previously assured by the government.