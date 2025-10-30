Minister Gottipati Assures Swift Relief For Cyclone-Hit Farmers In Addanki And Parchur

NELLORE: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has assured immediate relief and compensation for farmers affected by Cyclone Montha after visiting several flood-hit villages in Addanki and Parchur constituencies on Thursday.

Accompanied by Ministers Kolusu Parthasarathy and MLA Eluri Sambasiva Rao, he inspected inundated areas and assessed crop damage in Annamabathlavari Palem, Garnapudi, Thimmarajupalem, Agraharam, Budavada, Kotapadu, and Kondamuru.

The minister directed officials to complete crop loss assessments and submit detailed reports to the government at the earliest. He credited Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s real-time monitoring for preventing larger-scale devastation, noting that many farmlands had remained submerged for several days and that tobacco stocks had been damaged.

Gottipati said the government would soon begin procuring moisture-affected tobacco and ensure prompt compensation for farmers. Expressing concern over poor drainage maintenance, he instructed local bodies to address public grievances without delay.

He also reviewed power restoration efforts, confirming that domestic electricity supply had been fully restored and that connections for agriculture and aquaculture were largely re-established by Thursday evening.

The minister was accompanied by senior officials and local representatives during the visit.