Minister Durgesh: Urban Banks to Aid Poor with Loans

Kakinada: Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh stated that urban banks would assist the poor in improving their livelihoods by providing loans to help establish self-employment units. He made this announcement during the 105th General Body meeting of the Aryapuram Cooperative Urban Bank at Rajamahendravaram on Sunday, alongside Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Buchiah Chowdary.

Durgesh referred to the Aryapuram Cooperative Urban Bank as a “Poor People’s Bank” and urged bank officials to deliver exceptional services. He commended Bank Chairman Challa Sankara Rao for his contributions during his previous tenure and expressed hope that the bank would become a leading institution in Andhra Pradesh. He also indicated that the NDA government would extend support to the Aryapuram Cooperative Urban Bank for its necessities.