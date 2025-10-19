Minister Durgesh Promises Pensions for Artist

Visakhapatnam: Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh announced that the coalition government will introduce a special pension scheme for artists and prioritise the revival of arts and culture in the state.

The minister assured that measures would be taken to provide necessary facilities to artists through a comprehensive database and promised to discuss a detailed action plan with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

Durgesh made these announcements while inaugurating the G.M.R. Varalakshmi Kalakshetra in Rajam, Vizianagaram district, on Sunday.

Criticising the previous government for neglecting the arts, he said the coalition government was committed to preserving artistic heritage and promoting cultural growth. He noted that the former administration had merged artist pensions with general pensions, thereby stripping artists of their dignity.

“Money is not important to artists, but they deserve self-respect through pensions given in their name,” Durgesh said, echoing Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s views. He assured that this mistake would soon be rectified.

The minister instructed drama societies to register with the government to facilitate the creation of a comprehensive artist database. “Such a databank will help provide facilities and support to artists,” he explained, adding that he would work with Rajam MLA Kondru Murali and Nataka Academy chairman Gummadi Gopalakrishna to prepare initiatives for developing the art sector.

In a significant announcement, Durgesh revealed that Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had agreed in principle to establish a National School of Drama (NSD) campus in Andhra Pradesh. “The National School of Drama will come to AP very soon,” he said, noting the institution’s legacy in nurturing celebrated talents such as actor Naseeruddin Shah.