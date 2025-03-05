Minister Durgesh highlights AP Tourism Policy at Berlin conference

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing his journey on the second day in Germany to attract global investments in the tourism sector of Andhra Pradesh, tourism and culture minister Kandula Durgesh told investors that AP government is offering unmatched opportunities to businesses in the travel and hospitality sector of the state, along with a favourable investment climate, skilled workforce and robust tourism infrastructure.





Interacting with investors on Wednesday, he provided insights to global media at the ITB Convention Berlin 2025 Conference, highlighting AP’s potential as a prime destination for international tourism investment.The minister underlined that Andhra Pradesh serves as the gateway to tourism in south India, with nearly 1,000 kilometres of extensive coastline, beautiful beaches, elevated hill regions, stunning natural landscapes and renowned pilgrimage sites. He described AP as a must-visit destination for European and global tourists, offering adventure tourism, historical heritage and a beautiful coastal confluence. He pointed out that the world-famous Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in the state attracts the highest number of visitors.Durgesh talked about several places in Andhra Pradesh that symbolise Buddhist culture, such as Amaravati and Nagarjunakonda. He lauded the efforts of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in transforming Andhra Pradesh into a global tourist hub.The minister highlighted the state’s beautiful beaches, including Rushikonda, Ramakrishna, Maipadu and Suryalanka, which are ideal for luxury resorts, wellness centres, adventure tourism and eco-tourism development.During his discussions with investors, he gave special emphasis to rural tourism, mentioning Araku Valley, showcasing the lifestyle of tribal communities, wherein tourists can engage directly with locals in the hilly regions of Araku.Durgesh announced special programmes for managing solid waste materials to enhance cleanliness in tourist areas.He received a wave of appreciation when he concluded his address with a call to global investors to recognise the tourism opportunities in AP.