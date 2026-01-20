Minister Dola Reviews Preparations For Simhachalam Chandanotsavam

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam district in-charge minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Chandanotsavam scheduled on April 20.

During a meeting held at the Vizag collectorate, he directed officials of various departments to coordinate with each other and ensure that devotees face no inconvenience during the prestigious sandalwood festival.

The minister highlighted the need for providing due importance to the hereditary trustee and dignitaries presenting the silk garments from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Supreme Court and High Court judges, and donors. Additionally, he underlined the need to inform devotees that general darshan will cease at 6:00 p.m. on April 19, ahead of the Chandanotsavam the next day. He asked officials and public representatives to work closely together and avoid mistakes that have occurred during the previous years.

Those who attended the meeting included district collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, police commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg, joint collector Gobbilla Vidyadhari, and Simhachalam Temple executive officer N. Sujata.

Police have been tasked with reducing vehicular traffic to the hilltop by issuing a limited number of passes. RTC has been asked to arrange sufficient RTC buses to transport devotees from the foot of the hill to the top. There must be no shortage of drinking water, medical camps and toilet facilities. A control room will be established to immediately overcome any deficiency noticed. All civil works are to be completed by February 28. The final arrangements must be in place by April 17.

Officials from the Endowments, Police, GVMC, Electricity, Medical, Transport, RTC, and Revenue departments participated in the meeting.

The next meeting with regard to the Simhachalam Chandanotsavam will be held in February.