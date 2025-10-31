Minister Dola Assures Relief For Farmers Hit By Cyclone Montha In Prakasam

TIRUPATI: Social welfare minister Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Friday assured that every farmer who suffered crop loss due to Cyclone Montha would receive full support and compensation from the government.

The minister visited Ankepalli and Rajupalem villages in Marripudi mandal of Kondapi constituency to inspect fields where pearl millet crops were damaged by the cyclone. He interacted with local farmers and officials to assess the extent of agricultural loss.

Speaking to the media, Swamy said that unprecedented rainfall triggered by Cyclone Montha had severely impacted agriculture across Prakasam district. Crops such as pearl millet, maize, cotton, groundnut, chilli, paddy, green gram and tobacco cultivated over 2,300 hectares were damaged. He said that enumeration of losses was underway and promised that every affected farmer would be compensated.

The minister added that estimates for repairing roads damaged by the cyclone were being prepared and that reconstruction work would commence soon after assessments were completed. He commended district officials for ensuring there was no loss of life or major property damage during the storm.

Swamy credited Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and minister Nara Lokesh for closely monitoring relief operations. He said the Chief Minister’s continuous supervision through teleconferences and the coordination via the RTGS system ensured effective disaster management.

He also appreciated sanitation workers for their dedication despite adverse conditions, adding that residents from cyclone-affected areas were safely shifted to rehabilitation centres and provided with essential supplies. Kanigiri RDO Keshavardhan Reddy, agriculture department officials and local mandal officers accompanied the minister during the visit.