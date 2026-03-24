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Minister Distributes CNG Autos to Transgenders

Andhra Pradesh
24 March 2026 11:08 PM IST

He said the initiative aims to help them lead a dignified life and achieve financial independence.

Minister Distributes CNG Autos to Transgenders
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Minister Dola Sri Balaveeranjeneya Swamy.

Visakhapatnam:Visakhapatnam district in-charge minister Dola Sri Balaveeranjeneya Swamy on Tuesday distributed subsidised CNG auto-rickshaws to three transgender persons at the Collector’s office.

He said the initiative aims to help them lead a dignified life and achieve financial independence.

The minister added that 20 transgender persons have been appointed as sanitation supervisors at King George Hospital and more appointments would follow. He also said identity cards are being issued and single ration cards will be provided soon.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
minister Dola Sri Bala veeranjeneya Swamy CNG auto-rickshaws 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
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