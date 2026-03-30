Minister Directs Officials to Act Sternly Against Buses Transporting Commercial Goods, Heavy Loads

Vijayawada:Minister for transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy has directed the officials to act sternly against the buses transporting commercial goods and heavy loads as a part of a statewide drive going on to check the buses to prevent the increasing number of road accidents in the state.

The minister, in a statement issued here on Monday, stated that out of 976 buses checked on Sunday, cases were booked on 193 buses for having no proper documents, and a fine was imposed on them. He said that special checking was being held at 16 points, including toll plazas and checkpoints. He said that the safety of the passengers was the top priority of the state government and called upon all the motorists to comply with vehicular traffic norms.