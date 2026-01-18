Minister Demands Jagan’s Presence In Assembly

Vijayawada: Information minister Kolusu Parthasarathy on Saturday demanded that if Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy truly cares for the people, he should attend the AP Legislative Assembly sessions and express his feelings, instead of spreading misinformation from outside.

Objecting to strong remarks of the YSRC president on development of Amaravati, Parthasarathy said the former chief minister had no moral right to criticise the capital while staying away from the democratic debate in the assembly on the issue.

Addressing media, the minister underlined that responding to the call of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, nearly 29,000 farmers had voluntarily extended 33,000 acres of land for Amaravati in the second pooling.

Parthasarathy called this a rare and unparalleled global example. He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy, who supported Amaravati in the assembly in 2014 and claimed before the 2019 elections that he had built a house there, later betrayed public trust by destroying the capital project itself after coming to power.

The minister regretted that the former CM’s three-capital proposal wasted five crucial years without developing even one capital, plunging the state into confusion. He alleged that peaceful protests by farmers and women had been suppressed during the YSRC ruled through police excesses.

Stating that major global cities like London, Washington D.C. and Cairo are on riverbanks, Parthasarathy dismissed criticism of Amaravati's location.