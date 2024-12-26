Minister calls Jagan's protests on tariff hikes hypocritical

Vijayawada: Minister for energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar criticised former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of hypocrisy for protesting against electricity tariff hikes initiated during his own tenure. The minister alleged that Jagan burdened the public with ill-conceived decisions during his administration.



He accused Jagan's administration of purchasing electricity at inflated rates of ₹8 to ₹14 per unit, despite availability at ₹5 per unit, benefitting close associates through commissions. Ravi Kumar recalled that in 2019, the Telugu Desam handed over a power surplus Andhra Pradesh to the YSRC. However, he claimed that Jagan's government turned it into a power-deficit state due to corruption and mismanagement, including cancelling power purchase agreements and driving away renewable energy investors, leading to a loss of 10,000 MW of green energy.

Highlighting the burden of true-up charges approved during Jagan’s tenure, the Minister stated that these amounted to ₹3,082 crore in 2021-22, ₹6,073 crore in 2022-23, and ₹9,412 crore in 2023-24. He alleged that delays in implementing these charges were politically motivated, with approvals postponed to avoid backlash before elections.

Ravi Kumar called Jagan’s recent protests “Tughlaq acts,” claiming they aim to mislead the public about issues he created. He assured citizens that the current government is working to rectify the previous administration's damage, ensuring transparency and accountability in the power sector.