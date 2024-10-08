Vijayawada:Minister for agriculture K. Atchannaidu directed officials to take steps to regulate the prices of tomatoes and onions in the state. The minister held a meeting with agriculture principal secretary Budithi Rajasekhar, horticulture secretary Ahmad Babu, marketing director Vijaya Sunitha, and others at the Secretariat on Monday to review the stock position and prices of tomatoes and onions.

He instructed them to procure tomatoes and onions from farmers and supply them to the Rythu Bazaars in the state.

Accordingly, the officials informed the minister that they were procuring 1.35 lakh kg of tomatoes and 21,000 kg of onions from farmers for supply to the Rythu Bazaars. The minister instructed officials to ensure that tomatoes and onions are sold at normal prices without causing any inconvenience to consumers. He emphasised the importance of displaying the price list of vegetables in all Rythu Bazaars.

