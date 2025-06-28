Minister Breaks Ground For Sewage System In Machilipatnam

VIJAYAWADA: Mines, Geology and Excise minister Kollu Ravindra ceremonially broke the ground for constructing a sewage drainage channel in Bandar’s Division 17 adjacent to the municipal office at a cost of ₹35.16 lakhs.

This is part of the state government’s comprehensive plan to upgrade the sewage system in Machilipatnam with ₹165 crore, which is expected to beautify the seacoast of Bandar (Machilipatnam) city and improve the quality of life of its residents.

The minister emphasised the importance of the road next to the municipal corporation office, which serves as a crucial link connecting several divisions. He highlighted how the past government’s negligence had led to encroachments, causing significant inconvenience for the public, particularly women and children.

Ravindra pointed to the heavy barricades near Raju Gari Centre. He said these have been removed under the current government’s directive. Further, encroachments around the municipal office have been removed, revealing a substantial sewage channel which had previously been concealed.

The minister promised to complete the sewage channels and make them operational within the next six weeks. In addition to upgrading the sewage system, greenery will be enhanced in the area surrounding the ZP Centre with an investment of ₹2.75 crore, he stated.

On measures to keep Machilipatnam clean, Ravindra said garbage from the city's dumping yard is being transported to Guntur for disposal at a cost of ₹2.25 crore. He assured that the dumping yard will be turned into a beautiful park by Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.