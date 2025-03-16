Minister Bharath pushes for Bharat Ratna to Potti Sriramulu

Kurnool:AP industries minister T.G. Bharath said he would propose to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to intervene and ensure that Bharat Ratna is conferred on Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu.

Speaking after paying tributes to Sriramulu’s statue at the Children's Park on the Amarajeevi’s birth anniversary on Sunday, the minister described Potti Sriramulu as an immortal leader who should be remembered by all Telugu people.



Bharath underlined that Sriramulu united Telugu-speaking people for a separate Telugu state and sacrificed his life in the process. The sacrifice led to the formation of Andhra Pradesh as a separate state.



The minister assured that all efforts will be made to secure Bharat Ratna for Potti Sriramulu.

At another meeting, social welfare minister Dola Sribala Veeranjaneya Swamy said Sriramulu’s fight for the rights of poor and weaker sections remains unforgettable. He paid floral tributes to Amarajeevi at the CVN Reading Room Centre in Ongole town, along with district collector A. Thameem Ansaria, Santhanutalapadu MLA B.N. Vijayakumar, Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha, Mala Corporation chairman P. Vijay Kumar and joint collector R. Gopalakrishna.

Collector Ansaria said Sriramulu’s sacrifice for the Telugu people and the nation is historic. Mayor Sujatha recalled Amarajeevi’s contributions to India’s independence and ensuring that Dalit could enter temples.

MLA Vijayakumar pointed out that Sriramulu’s sacrifice paved the way for the formation of linguistic-based states.





North Andhra pays tributes to Potti Sriramulu

Visakhapatnam:North Andhra region came together to honour the legacy of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu on his 124th birth anniversary on Sunday.



Government and police offices organised meetings conveying tributes to the leader whose sacrifice led to the formation of a separate Andhra Pradesh state for the Telugu people.



In Srikakulam, district collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar hosted a formal ceremony, where district revenue officer M. Venkateswara Rao called Sriramulu a "role model for today’s youth." People offered floral tributes to Amarajeevi’s portrait.



Collector Swapnil paid tributes at the Old Bus Stand intersection in Srikakulam along with MLAs Kuna Ravikumar and Baggu Ramanamurthy.



In Visakhapatnam, the Kailasagiri Armed Reserve Police Office organised a function where Additional SP M. Deva Prasad highlighted Sriramulu’s sacrifice for creation of linguistic-based states. He praised Sriramulu’s commitment to Gandhian principles and his role in the freedom movement.



Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) held its own commemoration meeting presided over by in-charge commissioner and district collector M.N. Harendira Prasad. GVMC employees cited Sriramulu’s efforts for securing equality and social justice for Dalit.



In Vizianagaram, district collector B.R. Ambedkar spoke about the historical significance of Sriramulu at a meeting in the Collectorate Auditorium, how Amarajeevi’s efforts culminated in recognition of the Telugu identity and formation of Andhra Pradesh state.