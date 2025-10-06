Minister Atchannaidu Reviews Health Crisis at Kurupam Tribal Gurukul

Visakhapatnam: Parvathipuram Manyam district in-charge minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu visited the district and convened a high-level review meeting at the Kurupam tribal gurukul hostel. The session brought together officials from the medical, tribal welfare, and engineering departments to address the recent health concerns affecting students.

Minister Atchannaidu instructed tribal welfare authorities to submit a detailed report on the causes behind the students’ illnesses. He also urged medical professionals to thoroughly investigate the health issues reported among the girls. “Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is closely monitoring the situation. The government stands firmly with the affected families and is committed to upgrading the Gurukul’s infrastructure to make it a model institution,” he stated.

Atchannaidu noted that the state government is actively working to ensure that students receive quality medical care. He said special medical teams will be deployed to identify the root causes of the illnesses.

Minister Atchannaidu pledged to take all necessary measures to avert similar incidents in the future. He extended heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery to the students currently undergoing treatment at Visakhapatnam KGH and Parvathipuram Government Hospital.