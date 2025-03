Minister Assures Support to Granite Traders in AP

VIJAYAWADA: A representation of granite traders led by Tadipatri MLA J.C. Asmit Reddy met minister for SERP, MSME, and NRI Affairs, Kondapalli Srinivas, at Secretariat in Velagapudi in Amaravati on Wednesday, urging him to reduce power tariffs, royalty fees and various types of taxes. They deplored that if their problems failed to resolve, the survival of the sector in the state would be in question. They appealed to the minister to bring their problems to the notice of the Chief Minister, to which he responded positively and promised them that the government would stand by granite traders by resolving their issues.

NATS Invites AP Minister for US Telugu Celebrations The North American Telugu Society (NATS) on Wednesday invited minister for SERP, MSME, and NRI affairs, Kondapalli Srinivas, to participate in the eighth American-Telugu Celebrations of the North American Telugu Society (NATS) to be held at Tampa in Florida of USA from July 4 to 6 this year. NATS presidents Mandadi Srihari, Guthikonda Srinivas, Pinnamaneni Prashanth and other members met the minister at his office in Amaravati and handed over the invitation.