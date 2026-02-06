Minister Asks Government Staff To Own Up Swarna Andhra Goals

Vijayawada: Social Welfare minister Dr. Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy emphasised that every government employee must become an active stakeholder in achieving the Swarna Andhra 2047 vision, contributing meaningfully to the creation of a poverty-free society.

Addressing a two-day orientation programme for district, mandal and urban-level Swarna Gram and Swarna Ward officials at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Friday, the minister asserted that the government’s goal is to realise Swarna Andhra Pradesh through integrated development of Swarna gramas, Swarna wards, Swarna mandals and Swarna districts.

Dr. Dola said this initiative is in line with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s Vision 2047 roadmap. Explaining administrative reforms, he said the Municipal Administration and Panchayat Raj wings have been integrated under the Swarna Gram Secretariat department for better supervision.

About 1.4 lakh employees are now working in this department, the minister pointed out. Services have been streamlined through population-based rationalisation, with additional staff deployed at district, mandal and urban levels, including metropolitan cities like Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, Swarna Ward / Swarna Gram Secretariat secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar said the Swarna goals are not nominal but part of India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. He asked officials to adopt modern technologies, ensure courteous behaviour and deliver time-bound services without the need for excessive monitoring.

Department director M. Siva Prasad said a three-tier supervisory system had been introduced in this regard. A Group of Ministers has been constituted to resolve promotion-related issues, with clear guidelines expected within two months, he stated.