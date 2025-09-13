Minister Asks Citizens Not To Believe In Rumours Of Diarrhoea Deaths

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal administration and urban development minister Ponguru Narayana on Saturday visited New Rajarajeswaripet in Vijayawada, where several cases of diarrhoea have been reported.

The minister asked citizens not to believe in rumours, underlining that there have been no deaths due to diarrhoea.

He first visited the special medical camp set up at a local school. He later went to the New Government Hospital to interact with the affected patients. He personally met each patient and inquired about their health.

Narayana thereafter held a review meeting with ENC Prabhakar, DMHO Macharla Suhasini and VMC commissioner H.M. Dhyanchandra to assess the latest situation.

Speaking to reporters, the minister underlined that their focus is on identifying the source of the diarrhoea outbreak. "Water samples have been sent for testing. Reports will be available either this evening or by tomorrow morning. Once we receive them, necessary steps will be taken," he assured. He clarified that it is yet to be determined whether the infection has been caused by contaminated drinking water or due to food poisoning.

Narayana spoke about the relief measures put in place. "We have supplied 15,000 cans of safe drinking water to residents. So far, 150 people have been treated and discharged after recovery. No deaths have been reported due to diarrhoea. People should not believe in rumours," he stated.

In the interim, NTR district collector Dr. G. Lakshmisha said surveillance teams are working at the field level to check the spread of diarrhoea. “There is no need to panic, as all precautionary measures have been put in place,” he reiterated. He said anyone in need of assistance or requiring information can contact the Command Control Room at the Collectorate on 91549 70454.

Lakshmisha toured Rajarajeswaripet and personally interacted with residents about preventive steps to avoid infections. He told them that the state machinery is on full alert. All departments are working round-the-clock to bring the situation back to normal.

“Special teams have been deployed within the ward secretariat limits to track cases and provide timely treatment. House-to-house surveys are being conducted. Anybody showing symptoms is being immediately taken care of. As a precautionary measure, food outlets in the area have been shut down,” the collector pointed out.