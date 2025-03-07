Minister announces revival of ₹100 crore yoga, naturopathy centre for Amaravati

Vijayawada:Medical and health minister Satya Kumar Yadav announced that a Yoga and Naturopathy Research Centre will be established in Amaravati at a cost of ₹100 crore.

“It will come up on 25 acres of land allotted by the previous Telugu Desam-led government at Kondapavuluru village in the Gannavaram constituency,” he told MLAs in the AP Legislative Assembly responding to their queries on Thursday.



The minister pointed out that the centre had sanctioned the research centre way back in 2018. The then state government responded by allotting the required land at Kondapavuluru. However, the then YSRC allocated the same land for constructing a Jagananna Colony.



“Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu now wants to restart the Yoga and Naturopathy Research Centre in Amaravati at the previously identified land in Kondapavuluru village,” Satya Kumar explained.



He said steps are being taken to also revive the 126 Ayush dispensaries in Andhra Pradesh utilising funds of the centre’s National Ayush Mission. At the same time, efforts are being made to set up a 60-bed Ayush hospital in Kakinada at a cost of ₹7.2 crore and another 80-bed hospital in Visakhapatnam costing ₹8.3 crore.



The minister said sages and Rishis had created the wonderful traditional medical system for the people of India. Recognising its importance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has specially started the department of Ayurveda, Yoga, Homeopathy and Unani (AYUSH), he pointed out.



Satya Kumar Yadav said such a medical system is being followed not only in India but also in 46 other countries. “There are 120 countries that have recognised the importance of yoga and are celebrating Yoga Day on June 21 every year,” he underlined.



The minister informed the members that of the 327 medical officer posts in AYUSH department across the state, 67 are lying vacant. Likewise, 62 out of 190 posts in the homoeopathic system of medicine are yet to be filled. Similarly, 32 of the 73 posts in Unani department are lying vacant.



He said the coalition government has started taking steps to fill these posts through the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

