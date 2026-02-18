Minister Announces Multi-Specialty Hospitals In 61 Constituencies Under PPP

VIJAYAWADA: Medical and Health minister Satyakumar Yadav on Wednesday asserted in the AP Legislative Assembly that “every life is precious” for the coalition government and announced a series of measures to strengthen the state’s public health infrastructure.

Replying to questions during Question Hour, the minister said the government is preparing a comprehensive policy to upgrade hospitals, particularly in constituencies where medical facilities have fewer than 50 beds.

“In the first phase, we have decided to establish multi-specialty hospitals in 61 constituencies under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. Wherever necessary, critical care block units are also being set up,” Satyakumar stated.

He informed the House that nearly 40 proposals have been received for upgrading secondary hospitals across the state. These include facilities at Gannavaram on the outskirts of Vijayawada, Kovvur in Nellore district, and Kovvur in East Godavari district. Orders have already been issued to upgrade the 30-bed Community Health Centres (CHCs) at Mangalagiri and Pithapuram to 100 beds, and to expand the 50-bed hospital at Chintoor to a 100-bed facility.

The minister pointed out that though the TD-led coalition government had in 2014–19 decided to enhance bed capacity in 81 hospitals, the previous regime did not complete the construction works between 2019 and 2024. He said the coalition government has now expedited these pending works, including upgradation of the 30-bed hospital at Allagadda to 50 beds.

Satyakumar said construction works are being taken up at 188 Area Hospitals and CHCs at a cost of ₹1,518.80 crore with NABARD support. Of this, works worth ₹111 crore have been completed, and 60 hospital buildings are nearing completion.

The minister said 24 critical care block buildings, one in each district, are under construction at an estimated cost of ₹600 crore. Of these, 14 are in advanced stages of completion. The state has also sought central approval for additional critical care blocks in Chittoor, Amalapuram, Annamayya and Polavaram districts.

Referring to the recent Union Budget proposal to establish one trauma care centre for every 100 km of highways, Satyakumar Yadav said the state government is taking steps to locate the trauma centres at appropriate locations to prevent accident-related fatalities.

The minister responded to queries from members including Akhila Priya, Muppidi Venkateswara Reddy, Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy, Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, Jyothula Nehru and Venigalla Ramu. He said construction of a new Primary Health Sub-Centre building at Rudrapaka village in Nandivada mandal of Gudivada constituency is under way. Against the ₹1.94 crore project cost, works worth ₹54 lakh have been completed so far.