Minister Announces Extension of HPV Vaccination Drive For Girls Across AP

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Health and Family Welfare minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Saturday said the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive for girls aged between 14 years to 15 years will be extended throughout the state from Monday, March 9, and continued for three months.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched the vaccination drive formally on February 28 to prevent cervical cancer among women. The drive aims to vaccinate an estimated 3.45 lakh girls in the state to immunise them against cervical cancer.

Extending his greetings on the eve of International Women's Day, the Health minister said women are a protective shield for their families. The government is giving high priority to strengthen healthcare services for women. He maintained that both the central and state governments are working towards women’s empowerment and economic self-reliance.

Satya Kumar maintained that nearly 70,000 women employees, including ASHA workers and other staff, are playing a key role in delivering grassroots healthcare on behalf of the state government.

The minister announced that the Baby Kit scheme for women delivering babies in government hospitals will be revived soon. The kits contain essential items for newborns and mothers. He pointed out that the scheme, introduced by the previous Telugu Desam-led government, had been discontinued by the subsequent administration.

Recalling his personal experience, Satya Kumar said he lost both his mother and sister to cancer. Screening of 95 lakh people under NCD-04 survey has identified 5.49 lakh individuals facing the risk of oral cancer, 2.71 lakh breast cancer and 3.73 lakh women facing cervical cancer. He pointed out that early detection can cure 60–70 per cent of cancer cases.

The minister said the state government is encouraging natural deliveries and reducing unnecessary caesarean sections through an 18-month midwifery training programme for nurses. Training sessions in collaboration with Fernandez Foundation will be conducted for doctors and nurses at the district hospital in Tanuku and Government General Hospital in Rajamahendravaram.

Satya Kumar pointed out that the state government provides free ambulance services to drop mothers and newborns at their home after delivery. Highlighting the recent outreach efforts, he underlined that 57.11 lakh women and children have been screened under the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar programme organised between September 17 and early October last year.