Minister Anitha Lauds Chiefs of APIIC and APMB

Vijayawada: Minister for home Vangalapudi Anitha praised the Andhra Pradesh government’s initiative to allocate lands belonging to APIIC to 203 agencies, which is expected to attract investments worth Rs 2,350 crore and create 4,300 jobs. The home minister commended Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation chairman Mantena Rambabu Raju for the successful land allotments. She later attended the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board chairman Damacharla Satyanarayana at a private convention hall on Saturday. Anitha also congratulated both chairmen and expressed her hopes that, under their leadership, the state would see the establishment of numerous industrial units and development of ports, significantly benefiting unemployed youth.

APPCB to organise workshops and hold public grievance cell

Vijayawada: Following Deputy Chief Minister (Forest and Environment) K. Pawan Kalyan's directives, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) plans to conduct workshops and establish public grievance sessions to address environmental pollution issues across the state. Pawan Kalyan made key suggestions to APPCB officials during review meetings. In response, the APPCB will set up grievance cells at all regional, zonal, and head offices, operational from 3 PM to 5 PM on all working days, to receive complaints regarding pollution.