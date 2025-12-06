Minister Anam Wants Jagan to Seek Forgiveness from Lord Venkateswara

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Saturday launched stinging criticism of former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging massive irregularities, temple fund misuse and mafia-driven governance of the YSRC regime.

Addressing media at NTR Bhavan in Mangalagiri, the minister questioned how “a theft involving just nine notes amounting to ₹72,000 could lead to a ₹14-crore compromise.” He maintained that such incidents reveal the moral collapse of the previous government.

Ramanarayana Reddy went on to term Jagan a mafia leader who can never become a true political leader. He maintained that it is unfortunate to discuss a leader who has lost the status of opposition. But truth has to be placed before the people. He alleged that during the five years of YSRC rule, various mafias and criminal networks thrived under political protection, while the administration deteriorated.

The minister charged that Tirumala’s sanctity got undermined, as individuals with no faith in Lord Venkateswara worked in sensitive positions of the temple. This paved the way for mismanagement and hundi thefts. Referring to the adulterated ghee scandal, he retorted that the ghee produced did not even have even a drop of milk, calling it the “ninth wonder of the world.”

Ramanarayana Reddy asked Jagan to seek forgiveness from Lord Venkateswara for “hurting devotees and degrading temple traditions.”

The minister said the former CM must explain what he means by “minor theft” when video evidence indicates large-scale diversion of temple wealth. He charged that, in reality, properties worth hundreds of crores have been transferred to YSRC leaders and later regularised through Lok Adalat settlements.

Accusing Jagan of fostering drug, liquor, red sandalwood and land mafias from the first day of his rule, Ramanarayana Reddy said such leadership will remain mafia-driven.

The minister asserted that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has since initiated strong reforms to protect temple assets, ensure prasadam quality and restore confidence among Tirumala devotees.