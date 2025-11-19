Minister Anam Says Atmakur Will Be A Leading Town Of AP In All Sectors

NELLORE: AP Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said the state government is speeding up development works in Atmakur to make it a leading town of Andhra Pradesh in all sectors.

The minister toured Atmakur on Wednesday morning, inspecting the upcoming mini bypass road, which is being built with modern facilities and the proposed sports stadium site along with SAAP officials. He underlined that the long-pending stadium project will soon help revive Atmakur’s past prominence in sports and support the aspirations of local youth.

Later, Ramanarayana Reddy visited the municipal drinking water treatment plant and interacted with the public, receiving petitions on various civic issues.

Speaking on the occasion, he said extensive development works are being taken up to transform Atmakur. The mini bypass road near the Anjaneya Swamy Temple is progressing rapidly. He pointed out that the state government is mobilising significant funds to push forward all major development projects in the region.

At the weekly Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme, the minister personally received petitions from residents of several villages and listened to their problems in detail. He assured that the government will give top priority to resolving public grievances promptly.

He emphasised that transparency and accountability in addressing people’s issues are the key principles of the state government. He underlined that every petition is handled with seriousness. He maintained that efforts are underway to ensure that welfare schemes and development benefits reach genuine beneficiaries without delay.

Local public representatives and officials participated in the programme.