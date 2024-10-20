Minister Anam May Carry Personal Licensed Weapons for Safety

Tirupati: Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Sunday expressed concerns about the safety of his family and public. He said he would discuss with his family the possibility of carrying his personal licensed weapons for personal protection, given the ongoing threats from YSRCP leaders.



Ramanarayana Reddy’s comments have come in the wake of a TD meeting at his residence in Atmakur constituency on Saturday evening. He disclosed that during this meeting, a YSRC leader disguised as a swami with mala infiltrated the gathering. Recognising the individual as a YSRC leader, his supporters and TD members confronted him.

The minister said the individual admitted that he had come to the meeting for gathering information on his residence, party activities and other matters.

Ramanarayana Reddy underlined: “I will not be intimidated by the YSRC leaders. They cannot tolerate the progress we are bringing about in the region. Mekapati brothers did not complete a single development project in the area,” he maintained.

The minister recalled that the previous YSRC regime had withdrawn the security provided to him. He alleged that some leaders of the YSRC had sent the intruder to conduct reconnaissance of his residence ahead of a planned attack. Ramanarayana Reddy said a complaint has been lodged with the police in this regard.