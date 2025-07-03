Minister Anam Launches ‘First Step in Good Governance’ Drive

Nellore:Minister for endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy launched the ‘First Step in Good Governance’ programme in Chejerla with a day-long outreach highlighting welfare and development.

During his visit to the ST Colony, he interacted with tribal residents and assured them of house construction, side canals, and the distribution of ration and Aadhaar cards. He also promised to build a Venkateswara Swamy temple with TTD funds.



At Chejerla Government Junior College, students welcomed him and requested hostel facilities, to which the minister responded positively, encouraging them to excel in academics.



He inaugurated several projects, including a ₹1.25 crore tank modernisation scheme and a shopping complex, and participated in prayers at Sri Chennakesava Swamy temple. He also paid homage at the NTR statue.



The minister highlighted the NDA government’s commitment to fulfilling its “Super Six” promises, increasing NTR pensions to 68 lakh people, providing free Deepam gas connections, and depositing over ₹35 crore under the Thalliki Vandhanam scheme in Atmakur constituency alone.



He announced upcoming schemes such as Annadata Sukhibhava and free bus travel for women, and emphasised development through 369 CC roads worth ₹22.59 crore.



“This programme is about listening to people and acting on their needs, since real governance begins at the doorstep,” he said.