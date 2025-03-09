Minister Anam distributes CMRF cheques to 27 beneficiaries in Atmakur

Tirupati: Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy distributed on Sunday Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth ₹48.60 lakh at his camp office in Nellore to 27 beneficiaries of the Atmakur constituency.

The beneficiaries hailing from various mandals received the financial aid to cover their medical expenses for critical health conditions. Eight beneficiaries are from Marripadu, three from Atmakur, five from Chejerla, three from Sangam, four from AS Peta, one from Anantasagaram, and three from other mandals.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the minister reiterated the government’s commitment to public welfare. He said the NDA-led government is implementing various schemes to ensure that poor face no hardships. “No one should suffer due to lack of financial resources,” he underlined.

Anam pointed out that the Chandrababu Naidu government is not only repaying the debts left behind by the previous regime, but also steadily fulfilling every promise it has made to the people. “We are determined to honour our commitments. We have already increased the NTR Bharosa social pensions to ₹4,000 and are providing three free LPG cylinders to women,” he maintained.

Highlighting the state’s efforts towards strengthening local governance, the minister accused the previous government of undermining the panchayat system by blocking the Central Finance Commission funds.

“The former regime paralysed the panchayat system by withholding funds. In contrast, our government has ensured that the 15th Finance Commission grants are directly transferred to panchayats, strengthening grassroots governance,” Anam emphasised.