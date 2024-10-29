Minister Anam announces reconstruction plans for Someswara temple

Kurnool: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy announced a grant of Rs 8.40 crores for the restoration of Someswara Temple in Somasila, with funding from the Endowments Department.



During a public grievance redressal platform inauguration in Ananthasagaram mandal, he emphasized the importance of public support for the temple's reconstruction. Anam highlighted ongoing projects, including a railway line to improve connectivity for Atmakur residents and the use of employment guarantee funds for road construction.



The grievance platform has received 1,246 petitions, with officials ensuring timely responses to all concerns raised by residents. The grievance platform has received 1,246 petitions, with officials ensuring timely responses to all concerns raised by residents.





