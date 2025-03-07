 Top
Minister Anagani Rules Out Districts Reorganisation in AP

7 March 2025 12:06 PM IST

Speaking in the legislative council, the minister clarified that there are no plans with the state government to reorganize districts.

Minister Anagani Prasad

Vijayawada: Minister Anagani Prasad ruled out any proposals for the reorganisation of districts in the state. Speaking in the legislative council, the minister clarified that there are no plans with the state government to reorganize districts.

He stated, "The previous YSRCP government did not discuss the reorganisation of districts in the cabinet. Their approach to district reorganization was chaotic. However, we are positive about the formation of Addanki and Madakasira as revenue divisions. There are also proposals to make Emmiganuru and Udaigiri revenue divisions."


