Minister Advises EWS Communities To Focus on Natural Farming For Higher Profits

VIJAYAWADA: EWS Welfare minister S. Savita on Saturday said natural farming offers the twin benefits of improved income and better health for farmers, transforming agriculture from a burden into a profitable occupation.

Addressing a Workshop on Natural Farming organised for members of the economically weaker sections (EWS) in Vijayawada, the minister underlined that the NDA coalition government is committed to economically empowering poorer sections by encouraging sustainable livelihoods.

She said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is focusing on programmes that make disadvantaged communities self-reliant. Alongside welfare schemes aimed at the uplift of EWS groups, the government is encouraging initiatives that help farmers become financially independent.

Noting that agriculture remains the primary source of livelihood for a large section of the population, Savita pointed out that rising prices of fertilisers and pesticides have increased the cost of cultivation, making farming a heavy financial burden. Natural farming, she said, offers a viable alternative by significantly reducing input costs while improving profitability.

“Farmers can make agriculture profitable by relying on natural resources rather than chemical fertilisers and pesticides,” she maintained.

The minister underlined that the government is actively promoting organic farming across the state. Traditional inputs such as Jeevamrutham and Ghana Jeevamrutham help restore soil fertility and improve crop productivity, she explained, underlining that the government will organise similar awareness workshops at the state and district levels.

Participating virtually in the programme, AP Rythu Sadhikara Samstha vice chairman T. Vijay Kumar said the government aims to increase the number of natural farming practitioners in the state to 60 lakh. He emphasised that the practice also contributes to environmental protection.

Special chief secretary (EWS Welfare) K. Sunitha said the workshop is aimed at encouraging economically weaker communities to adopt natural farming.

Minister Savita inspected stalls displaying vegetables, pulses and other produce grown using natural farming. Chairmen of various corporations, including Buchi Ram Prasad, Brahmam Chowdary and Doondi Rakesh, participated in the programme attended by EWS officials and farmers from across the state.