Minister Addresses Concerns Of Fishermen Over ₹2,500-Crore Defence Project

Nellore: Minister for mines, geology and excise Kollu Ravindra on Tuesday addressed the concerns of fishing communities over the proposed Sagar Defence Engineering project near Juvvaladinne in Bogole mandal of SPSR Nellore district.

During an interactive meeting with fishermen and officials at Tikkana Pranganam in the Collectorate, the minister asserted that the state government will safeguard local interests while pursuing industrial development.

Ravindra pointed out that the defence manufacturing unit coming up over 29 acres proposes an investment of ₹2,500 crore. The defence unit will attract ancillary industries and generate employment for local youth.

The minister underlined that the unit will use advanced technology, which will help identify fish-rich zones. Referring to the Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour, he pointed out that the 114-acre facility is among the largest in the country. It would support marine-based food processing industries and improve market access for fishermen.

Ravindra clarified that only a 150-metre stretch at the harbour has been allocated for testing boats by the company.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Beeda Ravichandra said after prolonged efforts, the harbour is being developed at a cost of about ₹288 crore as an alternative for Krishnapatnam Port.

Kavali MLA Kavya Krishna Reddy said the defence project would not inconvenience fishermen. He pointed out that about 1,250 boats are operating from the harbour, supported by a 990-metre jetty. GPS-based systems would enhance safety and efficiency.

Fisheries department officials gave a presentation on the harbour’s features. Those present included district collector Himanshu Shukla and other public representatives.