Miniature Models of Amaravati's Government Complexes Unveiled

Vijayawada: The Government of Andhra Pradesh, headed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has unveiled miniature models of the upcoming Government Complexes in Amaravati, offering the people of the state a glimpse of the capital city’s future infrastructure. The Chief Minister has set a target of completing the skyscraper and iconic towers within three years.

The Government Complexes include the iconic Legislative Assembly, the High Court, the 50-storey Andhra Pradesh State Secretariat, four 42-storey Head of Department (HoD) Towers, and the General Administration Department (GAD) Complex. The miniatures also showcase advanced metro lines, an iconic bridge, and other major infrastructure and transport facilities planned for the capital city.

These miniature models reflect the government’s commitment to deliver the landmark structures as promised to the people of Andhra Pradesh. They are currently on display at the 11th Amaravati Property Festival, organised by the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Central Zone, under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, being held in Vijayawada from September 19 to 21. The public can view and experience them during this event.

After the three-day exhibition, the models will be relocated to the APCRDA Project Office at Lingayapalem, where they will remain open for public viewing.