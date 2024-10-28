Miniature Artist Shows Why Following Passion Is Key

Visakhapatnam: Holder of 55 world records for miniature art, Vadada Rahul Patnaik, in an exclusive chat with Deccan Chronicle, says education is important but it is not the end of the road as long as one follows his or her passion.

"I am just 10th pass. I do not have a strong educational background, but I've devoted myself to art. Growing up in a middle-class family, I couldn’t access formal training, so I learned everything independently through practice and exploration," says the Srikakulam native.

Rahul's miniature art is done on unique surfaces like bird feathers, leaves, seeds and even a grain of rice. His works have been recognised by the Guinness World Records, America Book of Records, High Range Book of World Records, Oscar World Records and Foundation of Indian Records.

"I fell in love with painting when I was seven years old and it was a case of me following my passion," he says.

Now at 36 year old, Rahul increasingly finds himself drawn to subjects on Indian mythology. Among whis recent topical paintings are tributes to the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission and one on the Indian cricket team's 2023 World Cup campaign,

His other works are on Sri Rama Pattabhishekam, Srinivasa Kalyanam, Lord Ananta Padmanabha Swamy, among other such Gods and Goddesses.