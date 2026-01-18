Mini India SARAS Mela Boosts Team Spirit, Women’s Enterprise in Guntur

Vijayawada: The recently concluded SARAS Mela infused a strong spirit of confidence and collective endeavour, Guntur district collector A Tameem Ansariya said at the valedictory function held at Guntur on Sunday.

Describing the event as a Mini India hosted in Guntur, the collector noted that the fair proved how even mega events can be executed successfully with teamwork and shared responsibility.

As many as 343 stalls were set up at the national-level exhibition, recording sales exceeding Rs.25 crore. The collector credited the successful hosting of SARAS in Guntur to the efforts of Union minister of state for communications and rural development Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and lauded the support extended by public representatives and officials of the national rural livelihoods mission.

Special emphasis was laid on women’s safety, with the police department taking proactive steps, while sanitation workers were praised for their outstanding services. She also acknowledged the wholehearted participation of the people of Guntur and the media’s memorable support.

Prathipadu MLA Burla Anjaneyulu termed SARAS a grand success and a celebration of women’s power. He commended the collector and joint collector for meticulous planning that ensured a hassle-free event. Calling SARAS a symbol of self-confidence, he said the initiative aligned with the PM’s Lakhpati Didi vision and the chief minister’s goal of empowering women, expressing the hope that by 2047 every woman would become financially independent.

Joint collector Ashutosh Srivastava said the collector personally monitored every aspect, adding that the quality products brought by self-help groups were the key to the fair’s success. Guntur municipal corporation commissioner K Mayur Ashok said the mela provided significant encouragement to women entrepreneurs.

DRDA project director VVijayalakshmi stated that SARAS aimed to provide national-level market access, enabling direct sales by DWCRA women without intermediaries and offering skill training to promote entrepreneurship. Nearly 14 lakh visitors attended the fair.

Coordinators from Odisha, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Ladakh and Kargil lauded the excellent organisation.

The collector presented mementoes to officials of various departments. Several senior officials, including the district revenue officer, ZP CEO, district medical and health officer, representatives from NABARD and SERP were present.