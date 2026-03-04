Mineral Water Plant Inaugurated In Memory Of Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Nellore: A mineral water plant established with in memory of late minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy was inaugurated at Singanapalli village in Marripadu mandal of Nellore district on Wednesday by former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy and his son, former MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Reddy said the Mekapati family had played a key role in the development of the drought-prone Marripadu region. He recalled that the Somasila High Level Canal, which brought drinking and irrigation water to the area, was taken up during the tenure of former Chief Minister late Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy due to the efforts of his father, Rajamohan Reddy.

He alleged that the present government had altered land alignments related to the High Level Canal works in Marripadu and criticised the delay in completing the project. According to him, the coalition government has made no progress on the canal works over the past 22 months.

Former MP Rajamohan Reddy said that whether in power or not, their family would continue to contribute to the development of Atmakur and Udayagiri constituencies using their own resources. He also expressed concern over what he described as increasing illegal sand mining activities in the constituency.

The leaders praised former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that he had played a significant role in the development of the state, including the establishment of several medical colleges and fishing harbours.

They further asserted that their family has maintained a clean public life and enjoys credibility across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Local leaders, villagers and party supporters attended the inauguration ceremony.