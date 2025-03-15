Millet farming, trade gains momentum in Kurnool, Nandyal districts

Kurnool: Cultivation of millets, their processing and sales are gaining momentum in the districts of Kurnool and Nandyal districts, thanks to both the state and Central governments promoting these grains.



Currently, there are around 10 millet processing units in the two districts. Some of these are receiving orders from online e-commerce platforms, boosting their market. Officials said they have sanctioned permissions to around 300 home-based micro millet processing units in Kurnool district alone.Many people are making millets part of their diet to combat health issues. As a result, their consumption has been increasing. To promote millet-based food, a Millet Café had been set up within the premises of the Kurnool collectorate two years ago. The café is offering millet-based meals, including jowar rotis, laddus, murukku and bread. It is said employees and youth are opting for these nutritious options.Central and state governments are supporting individuals interested in setting up millet-based industries. Under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme, eligible entrepreneurs are receiving 35 per cent subsidy, with a maximum limit of ₹10 lakh. A loan of up to ₹1 crore can be availed under this scheme if entrepreneurs contribute 10 per cent of the total project cost, while 55 per cent of the amount can be taken as loan from banks, officials say.India, in fact, is the world’s largest producer of millets, accounting for 38.4 per cent of global production. Major millets produced in India include sorghum (jowar), pearl millet (bajra), finger millet (ragi), barnyard millet, proso millet, kodo millet, buckwheat, amaranthus, and foxtail millet. Among Indian states, Rajasthan leads in millet production, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.Millets are exported to countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, the USA, Senegal, Germany and Japan. In 2024, India exported 1.46 lakh metric tonnes of millets, according to the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority.Andhra Pradesh government is encouraging millet cultivation, particularly among tribal farmers in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Rayalaseema. Under the PMFME Scheme, individuals including farmers, self-help groups, DWCRA members, unemployed youth, cooperative societies and partnerships can establish millet-based enterprises. The scheme stipulates no educational qualification requirement. Anyone above 18 years of age is eligible. Those Interested can apply to the AP Food Processing Society within the AP Micro Irrigation Project (APMIP) office in Kurnool.Nandyal has taken the lead in producing millet-based products, like biscuits and snacks. Ramasubba Reddy, a farmer, has established a millet processing unit at Anupuru village in Panyam mandal of Nandyal district. His unit processes and sells millet products across major cities in India. Recognising his efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally congratulated Ramasubba Reddy during his Mann Ki Baat.APMIP project director B. Uma Devi said around 300 micro millet processing units have been sanctioned in Kurnool district. A few units registered under central schemes are performing well in the district, she stated.