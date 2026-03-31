Milk Tanker Wagon Derails Near Kommalapudi, Rail Traffic Hit

NELLORE: Rail traffic was disrupted on Tuesday after a milk tanker wagon derailed near Kommalapudi railway station in Manubolu mandal of Nellore district.

According to officials, a goods train carrying milk tankers from Vijayawada to Tirumala went off track near the 152/11B kilometre point. One of the tanker wagons tilted to one side, obstructing the track.

The derailment led to delays on the up line. The Gudur-bound Simhapuri Express from Secunderabad was delayed by about 90 minutes, while other trains were delayed by 10 to 15 minutes.

Railway officials, along with GRP and RPF personnel, rushed to the spot and undertook restoration works. Normal train services resumed within a few hours.