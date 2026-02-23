Milk Adulteration Case: Chandrababu Announces Rs 10 lakh Ex Gratia For Victims
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 Lakh to the families of the four victims who died after consuming adulterated milk in Rajamahendravaram.He announced this during the AP Assembly Budget Session on Monday, and said that two people were on ventilators while eight people are undergoing treatment currently. Taking a serious note of the incident, he expressed his anguish and informed that the milk vendor Nageshwara Rao, was also arrested and that no one would be spared.
Reports state that several people from Swaroop Nagar and Chowdeswari Nagar in the district developed severe health complications, and a few senior citizens also developed kidney problems after consuming adulterated milk.
The Chief Minister earlier held a review meeting on Monday where the district officials briefed him on medical assistance being provided and arrangements, including field-level camps and rapid test medical camps in affected localities, said an official release.
The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure the best medical care for those undergoing treatment. Officials informed Naidu that milk was supplied to 106 households and samples were collected from 75 people. Preliminary investigation suggests that the contaminated milk caused kidney (renal) failure leading to sudden urinary blockage and death, he said. All four victims procured milk from the same local vendor who supplied it to households in Rajamahendravaram. The vendor sourced milk from nearly 40 cattle and local farmers before distributing it to households.