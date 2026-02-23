Milk Adulteration Case: Chandrababu Announces Rs 10 lakh Ex Gratia For Victims

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 Lakh to the families of the four victims who died after consuming adulterated milk in Rajamahendravaram.He announced this during the AP Assembly Budget Session on Monday, and said that two people were on ventilators while eight people are undergoing treatment currently. Taking a serious note of the incident, he expressed his anguish and informed that the milk vendor Nageshwara Rao, was also arrested and that no one would be spared.

Reports state that several people from Swaroop Nagar and Chowdeswari Nagar in the district developed severe health complications, and a few senior citizens also developed kidney problems after consuming adulterated milk.